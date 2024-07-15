Shatta Bandle, in a video, flaunted his new set of teeth as he smiled brightly and counted stacks of cash

The popular socialite recently got his missing teeth replaced by Dr Louisa, the wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy

The video sparked reactions from social media users, who were impressed by the work done on Shatta Bandle's teeth

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite and content creator Shatta Bandle showed off his bright new smile alongside stacks of cash in a video. The popular public figure, known for his flashy lifestyle and humorous content, had his missing teeth replaced, a transformation that has excited his followers.

Shatta Bandle recently visited the Charisma Dental Clinic, where he was treated by Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla. Dr Louisa, the wife of renowned Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, earlier shared a photo on Instagram capturing Shatta Bandle's routine checkup. In the image, the self-proclaimed Ghanaian billionaire could be seen smiling broadly as Dr. Louisa examined his new set of teeth.

The video of Shatta Bandle flaunting his new smile while counting money has drawn attention and reactions from social media users. Many have expressed admiration for the dental work, praising the quality and transformation it brought to his appearance. Some people even went as far as to say that Shatta Bandle now looked like Nigerian singer Rema.

Shatta Bandle sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

zhino_lion said:

Watin remain na make you tall oooo but still I love you bro

vicent.solomon4 commented:

Your former teeth make u look funny, is bcs of ur teeth make me watch ur video, I prefer ur former teeth

dadaba_unruly reacted:

Now bandle make fine ooo

mistah_kweku_ said:

The teeth is brightening Allah

Shatta Bandle flaunts cash

In another video, social media sensation Shatta Bandle, in a funny video, displayed numerous bundles of cash.

In the video, Bandle was happily seated on his bed as he moved around multiple stacks of cedi notes.

Followers of the socialite asked about what he does to acquire so much money, given his diminutive stature.

