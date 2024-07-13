Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, posted a video of how she was able to fix the smile of diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle

Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, shared a video of how she fixed the teeth of diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle.

Dr Satekla showed the process of how Shatta Bandle got his bright smile

Before the procedure, Shatta Bandle sat on Dr Satekla's desk in her office and gave a brief speech in which he talked about money making one's life beautiful. He said that he has been able to fix his teeth with money instead of stones, which made Dr. Satekla laugh hard.

The remaining part of the video involved Dr. Satekla taking the diminutive socialite through the process on a laptop. The screen showed a 3D view of his teeth, and she explained how the surgery would be done.

When she was done, the mother of two noted that the procedure he underwent was the first part and that they would be moving on to the second phase.

Shatta Bandle, who was happy with his results, encouraged everyone to visit her dental clinic, Charisma Dental GH, for their dental needs.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the transformation videos' comment section hailed Dr Satekla for fixing Shatta Bandle's teeth. Others also talked about the diminutive socialite looking like Nigerian singer Rema after the procedure.

Aquiah Scilla said:

Why is he looking like Rema here

STONEBWOY, Dr Satekla's husband said:

You did that my G.. Top Notch ❤️

Nana Ampah (Asofo Kyeame) said:

eeii madam, u r brave ooo

Ha mi dah said:

Money can make your life beriful ampa

tracey_boakye said:

Beautiful

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

You are the best wifey wooooow. This is so beautiful

aba_dherry_ said:

I’m the only person who clearly sees that he has become handsome like I mean morrrreee handsome than he used to to before??

strawberry_fitzness said:

Nobody is talking about how he was put on the table. Awesome job doctor

jnryankson said:

Woww you made magic with this transformation

