Stonebwoy performed at this year's Summerjam festival in Germany, making it the third time in his career

The musician has relived his performance at the European reggae festival as a headline act

He shared his experience after the after-movie was released on social media shortly after shutting down the stage

Ghanaian musician and a pioneer of the Afro-dancehall movement, Stonebwoy performed at the three-day Summerjam Festival in Germany.

The reggae dancehall superstar is not new to the European reggae festival scene; this year's stunt is his third Summerjam performance.

Stonebwoy kicked off his hour-long set as a headline act with his recent dancehall fan favourite, Overlord.

Stonebwoy at the Summerjam Photo Source: Instagram/Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy relives his 3rd Summerjam stint

Stonebwoy's first Summerjam performance came four years after his official debut album Necessary Evil in 2014.

At the 37th edition of the Summerjam festival this year, Stonebwoy unpacked a slew of globally acclaimed tracks, including his recent remix of Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier off the posthumous Africa Unite.

Speaking about his latest Summer Jam performance, during which he met Senegal's Meta Dia, Jamaica's Jesse Royal, and Germany's Gentleman, Stonebwoy, who is the reining TGMA Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, said, "It was a great moment."

Fans react to Stonebwoy's Summerjam performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few moments in reaction to Stonebowy's Summerjam performance.

@user-ny4so1cb8l said:

Dey Should Forget.. Performance From De World Wide Man Bhim Bhim.. Stonegod..Music Is Made By Stonebwoy.

@GHptv-zo9um wrote:

Stonebwoy too much ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Who this guy be omo the guy too much. I can’t stop watching I love this men

@abenalucky403 noted:

When the time is due no one should come and say he doesn't deserve any award coz hard work pays

@africachatshow remarked:

Thank you for putting smile on my face Aaaaaaaabwoy!!!! Bhim!!! God bless you Stonebwoy, Ghana is proud of you

Wyclef relishes working with Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fugees legend Wyclef Jean had opened up about working with Stonebwoy.

The multiple Grammy award-winning composer eulogised Stonebwoy and likened his working relationship with the Ghanaian to a similar experience to working with the late reggae megastar Bob Marley.

