Eno Barony, in an interview with Property FM, mentioned that she was not surprised to see her name appear in the list of Greatest Ghanaian rappers of all time

The rapper listed her achievements in the music industry, stating that the strides she has made will be on the lips of Ghanaians for generations

Her reaction comes after Graphic Showbiz compiled a list of the greatest Ghanaian rappers of all time, with the likes of Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, Okyeame Kwame and others making the cut

Eno Barony, one of Ghana's most prominent female rappers, has expressed her pride in being named among the greatest Ghanaian rappers of all time.

This accolade, compiled by Graphic Showbiz, included notable figures such as Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, and Okyeame Kwame. Eno Barony shared her thoughts during an interview with Property FM, where she reflected on her achievements and the lasting impact she has made in the music industry.

During the interview, Eno Barony detailed her journey in the music scene, highlighting the significant milestones she has achieved. She said that her contributions to Ghanaian rap music have not only earned her a spot on the prestigious list but have also cemented her legacy as a trailblazer in a predominantly male-dominated industry.

She emphasized that her name would be remembered for generations, much like the other legends that were also recognized. Graphic Showbiz's list sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with most people agreeing with the list. Reggie Rockstone also recently reacted to being listed among the other rap heavyweights.

