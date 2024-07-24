King Promise has performed a live rendition of his song Paranoid for Vevo UK, and it has impressed fans

The artiste shared a video of the performance on his YouTube and announced the release of the live rendition of the song on his X page (Twitter)

Paranoid is the sixth song of King Promise's new album, True To Self, which was released last month on June 14, 2024

Ghanaian musician King Promise performed a live rendition of his song Paranoid for Vevo UK, impressing fans with his vocal range.

Ghanaian musician King Promise performs Paranoid live for Vevo Photo Source: iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian artiste shared the performance video on his YouTube channel, quickly gaining positive reactions. He also announced the release on his X page (formerly known as Twitter).

Paranoid is the sixth track on King Promise's latest album, True To Self, which was released on June 14, 2024. The live rendition showed his vocal ability and the depth of his music, making it more rich and apealing. Since the album's release, Paranoid has been a favourite among listeners.

The performance has been praised by many as beautiful. Others were also excited to see the musician make waves on international platforms.

Fans praise King Promise

paakwasiwhyte said:

"Gregory Bortey Newman! Mad tune.⚰️"

afful_fotwe commented:

"Fav song off the album! "

Rollinsssssssss said:

"This song is in my Top 10 King Promise songs ever what a tune."

Abrantielove commented:

"You’re too good bro."

Dadzie_Daily said:

"been waiting for this video to be out for days… finally! "

DanielAduko wrote:

"My favorite song on the Album finally getting it recognition."

dukelanga3930 said:

"This is the hottest artist from Ghana 🇬🇭 right now! His album is so good he’s definitely the only guy competing with the Nija boys."

King Promise's potential world tour

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, King Promise released his much-anticipated album True To Self at a private listening party in June 2024.

The album featured collaborations with both Ghanaian and Nigerian artists and received positive reviews upon its release.

King Promise has announced the True To Self album tour, which would see the singer perform in many cities around the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh