Many social media users in Ghana have been left stunned over a new video of singer Wendy Shay

The musician was seen walking in town with the CEO of Ruff Town Records, Bullet

According to fans of the singer, she was looking 'heavier' than they knew her to be

Award-winning singer Wendy Asiamah Addo known by the stage name Wendy Shay, has left many of her fans wondering after she posted a video of herself walking in town.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Shay On You hitmaker was seen walking briskly in town as it appeared she was going to an event or leaving one.

Walking ahead of her was her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, known in entertainment circles as Bullet.

Photos of Wendy Shay. Source: Instagram/@wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

The video however left many fans of the singer quite confused as she appeared to be flaunting her body for all to see.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the video, Wendy Shay captioned it:

"Man no be God #tiaso #SHAYGANG"

Fans of Wendy Shay take to the comment section to react to the video

It appears the alleged intention of the video was attained as the followers of the Astalavista crooner took to the comment section to compliment her.

akweley_love commented:

"Back side"

patrickjahye wrote:

"Adorable Beautiful Queen"

ohemaa.blizzy had this to say:

"Oh my oh my what a gnash"

nanaadjowamole commented:

"Man No Be God Ampa ooo"

karim_.41:

"The walkings is 10K"

elmoneyagingvybz noted:

"Where are you sending all this load ??"

nuffsinner_ofb wrote:

"Ewuradi nyankopon jesus. Akyi paaa nie"

eddienerhons quizzed:

"Ah queen Wendy u go Dominican Republic come anaa…sake of dix ur shape dier @wendyshayofficial"

There were many comments that showed fans were left bewildered by Shay's new look.

Stonebwoy stops male fan from videoing his female dancer wearing short skirt on stage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that video showing Dancehall star Stonebwoy known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla preventing a fan from recording his dancer has gone viral online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Stonebwoy was heard and seen performing his hit song, Activate, in front of a large crowd.

The musician was then joined on the stage by a female dancer wearing a short skirt who came on to show off her dance moves.

While dancing, the young lady went down to dance amid cheers from the crowd and Stonebwoy himself.

All of a sudden, one of the revelers pulled out a phone and started recording the lady who was dancing on the stage.

Source: Yen