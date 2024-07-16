Afia Akoto Sues A Plus Over Claims About McBrown's Husband, Demands GH¢5M Damages
- Former Deputy MASLOC CEO Afia Akoto has sued political activist and music artiste Kwame A Plus for defamation
- A Plus alleged that Akoto, one of the deputy directors of communications for NPP, once tried to seduce Nana Ama McBrown's husband by sending him private photos
- But she has denied and dragged A Plus to court seeking reliefs, including GH¢5M in damages and an injunction to stop him from making any such claims, among others
Alberta Afia Akoto, a deputy communications director of the NPP, has filed a lawsuit against political activist and entertainer Kwame A Plus for allegedly defaming her.
A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, recently claimed on Facebook that Afia Akoto had sought an affair with Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah.
Among other things, the Gomoa Central MP aspirant claimed the former Deputy MASLOC CEO had sent private photos to seduce Maxwell, which McBrown saw, and he had to mediate for peace to prevail.
But in a quick rebuttal, Akoto denied his claims and dared him to publish the said photos or face her in court.
Afia Akoto files GH¢5M against A Plus
Following the exchanges, the NPP deputy communications director is asking the High Court in Accra to punish A Plus for defaming her.
In her writ of summons, which she shared on her Instagram page, Afia Akoto seeks GH¢5M in damages, among other reliefs, including a declaration that A Plus's statements about her were false and a retraction of same, as well as a perpetual injunction to restrict him from making the same or similar claims.
See the summons below (Swipe to read other pages):
Police invite A Plus over Ahmed Suale's murder
Meanwhile, A-Plus was invited for questioning by the police after he claimed that he had information about Ahmed Suale's murder.
However, following his invitation, A-Plus said he was reluctant to meet the police due to past leaks after he had given them a tip-off.
Later, the Hiplife artiste, who was also entangled in a banter with Afia Schwar, announced that he would honour the invitation and be at the police station at 2 pm.
