The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus has replied to Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming her husband

Akosua Vee revealed that her husband is a responsible man, a loving father and a faithful husband

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's video trending on YouTube

Ghanaian stylist Violet Akosua Bannerman Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee, has reacted after Afia Schwarzenegger exposed her husband for allegedly cheating on her.

The mother-of-three revealed she is married to a responsible man, and no one can tarnish her husband's reputation.

Akosua Vee and Kwame A Plus rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @akosuaavee.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee shared the post on Instagram with this caption;

‼️ATTENTION ‼️

It has come to my attention that there have been unsubstantiated reports circulating regarding the state of my marital union. Allow me to address this matter directly and unequivocally.

I can state with the utmost certainty that my marriage and family are in excellent standing. I have not met any ‘baby mama’ nor has my husband been involved in any alleged scandalous extra marital affair .

Any such rumors should be summarily dismissed as baseless speculation.

Furthermore, I would like to emphasize that I’m married to a responsible man and no amount of attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of his family will hold.

Let me also confirm that I am currently residing outside of the country, rendering the alleged “family sittings” to be a complete fabrication.

And should my esteemed spouse have engaged in any extramarital entanglements resulting in the birth of a child, that would have been our business and nobody else’.

I trust this clarifies the situation adequately. Please feel free to disseminate this statement broadly to quell any further idle gossip. Good day to you.

Watch the video below:

Akosua Vee slays in a white jumpsuit

Ghanaian fashionista Akosua Vee looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white jumpsuit styled with a blazer and designer clutch purse.

Check out the photos below:

Watch the video as Afia Schwarzenegger reveals the father of MC Yaa Yeboah's baby

Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Kwame A Plus is the father of MC Yaa Yeboah's two-year-old baby.

Watch the video:

MC Yaa Yeboah slays in a glittering dress

United Showbiz pundit and alleged baby mama of Kwame A Plus, MC Yaa Yeboah, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit.

Check out the photo below:

Akosua Vee: Kwame A Plus' Wife Slays In 3 Stunning Gowns To Celebrate Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Vee, who keeps who posted stylish outfits to celebrate her birthday.

The stunning spouse of Ghanaian politician and singer Kwame A Plus used several haircuts to go with her outfits.

Social media users have commented about Akosua Vee's stunning outfits and pricey jewellery for the birthday picture.

Source: YEN.com.gh