Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A-Plus, has been invited by the Ghana Police Service for questioning following his statements about the Ahmed Suale murder.

His invitation on Monday, July 15, 2024, follows his recent claim on social media that he has information regarding the person behind the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale.

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A-Plus, has been invited by the police to assist in investigations concerning Ahmed Suale's death.

The police say his invitation is to assist them in finding the culprits in the ongoing investigation and finally closing the case, which has been ongoing since 2019.

The statement announcing his invitation noted that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), through its Cold Case Unit established in October 2021, has been handling several cases of this nature.

The police noted that it had been closely engaging with the deceased’s family concerning the case.

It added that it is pleased with A-Plus’ indication that he has some information that could finally move the case forward and bring closure to the family.

A-Plus reacts to police invitation

However, reacting to his summons, A-Plus has stated that he cannot trust the police to ensure his safety should he reveal what he knows.

In a Facebook post, he stated that he had previously tipped the police of a plan to assassinate a Gomoa Chief.

He said he had expected the police to handle the tip-off with care.

Instead, just before he could get home, he received a phone call from one of the suspects stating that the police had told him A-Plus had warned them about their plans.

He said since then, he has been reluctant to provide information to the police.

A-Plus stated that if he is to provide information about any case, the police must assure him of his security.

In a subsequent Facebook post, A-Plus said he would honour the police invitation at 2 pm.

Kennedy Agyapong denies killing Ahmed Suale

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kennedy Agyapong reiterated that he had nothing to do with the death of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' aide, Ahmed Suale.

The 31-year-old was killed shortly after his image was displayed on national television by Kennedy Agyapong, who wanted him beaten to a pulp.

Following accusations about killing Suale, Kennedy Agyapong said the journalist’s killer is roaming the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

