Media personality Delay caused a frenzy on social media when she posted a bedroom picture on her X account

Posting the picture at around midnight, she asked her fans what was keeping hem awake at that ungoldly hour

Many responded to her question on social media, while others could not help but drool over her sultry picture

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who is known in showbiz as Delay, turned many heads online when she dropped a bedroom picture on social media.

Delay is causing a social media frenzy after posting a sultry late-night photo on X. Image credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay's bedroom picture caused a stir online

In the sultry picture Delay shared on her X account, she lay on her left side in the bed, with her face resting on her palm.

She had no makeup up as she flaunted her beautiful flawless skin. Her braids were tied into a ponytail.

The host of The Delay Show was clearly without a shirt as she showed off her bare body in the picture.

The post was made on X at around 12:41 am and in the caption, she asked her fans who were awake at that time what they were doing and why they were still up at that time.

"It’s 12:41 am, why are you still up??" Delay asked her fans who follow her X account.

Below is the picture Delay posted that caused a stir:

Reactions to Delay's sultry picture

Many of Delay's fans took to the comments of the post to share with her what kept them awake at that ungodly hour. Others also drooled over her picture which flaunted her curves.

The comments are below:

@bright_tod1 said:

"Monitoring my games You ??"

@AyigbeC said:

"thinking about why our leaders are so wicked"

@CfcDae said:

"3nny3 Enzo ‍♂️‍♂️ anka by now made"

@MrDwein said:

"Now you make the sleep tear my eye top"

Freezy spoke about his relationship with Delay

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones addressed speculation on whether he's in an amorous relationship with Delay.

In an interview, Freezy said he greatly admired hardworking and smart women like Delay and would support her whenever she had a project.

However, the award-winning boxer confirmed that he and Delay were just friends and that there was nothing more to their friendship.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh