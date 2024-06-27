Freezy Macbones Opens Up Relationship With Delay: "I Love Hardworking And Smart Women"
- Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones address speculations about him and the media personality being in an amorous relationship
- In an interview on Okay FM, Freezy noted that he had great admiration for hardworking and smart women like Delay, adding that whenever she had a project, he would show up to support her
- He confirmed that they were just friends and that there was nothing more to their friendship
Professional Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, aka Freezy Macbones, dismissed claims that he and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, were in an amorous relationship.
Freezy Macbones cleared the air on his dealings with Delay
In an exclusive interview on Okay FM, Freezy Macbones refused to comment on his relationship with Delay. However, he spoke highly of her, saying that he admired her dedication to her work and noted that she had a fair balance between her personal and work life.
The renowned boxer noted he had been involved in the various businesses of Delay only to support her and nothing else. He added that whenever she is doing something, if he is around, he will show up to help her.
"Delay is my friend, and she is someone I respect a lot because of her hard work and smartness. Wherever there is money, she would chase and get it. When I see people like that, I get mad respect for them," Freezy Macbones said.
Addressing rumours about their romantic relationship on Okay FM, he confirmed that they were false and that Delay was not his girlfriend.
This comes after Freezy Macbones showed signs of something romantic between him and the media personality on several occasions. After his interview with Delay, there had been occasions where he helped her sell bread by the roadside for her food business, Delay Bread.
Below is a video of Freezy Macbones opening up about his relationship with Delay.
"Husband material": Freezy got Delay smiling as he cooked cocoyam and stew in video
YEN.com.gh reported that Freezy Macbones, in a video he shared on Instagram, showed his cooking skills as he prepared cocoyam and mushroom stew.
The boxer caught the attention of media personality Delay, who took to the comments section to hail the boxer.
Other admirers of Freezy were also pleased and pleasantly surprised to see the boxer's culinary side as he expertly whipped up the tasty meal.
