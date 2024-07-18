Ghanaian influencer and businessman AMG Dueces has flaunted his newly built plush mansion in Taifa on social media

The influencer shared a heartwarming video of him and his family touring their new home for the first time

AMG Deuces has received praise from celebrities and social media users, who have congratulated him on his new mansion

Ghanaian influencer and businessman David Boahene, popularly known as AMG Dueces, has gone viral after flaunting his newly built mansion on social media.

AMG Deuces flaunts his newly built plush mansion. Photo source: @amgdeuces_ironboy

AMG Deuces tours his new plush mansion with his family

AMG Deuces took to his official Instagram page to share a video of the 4-bedroom plush mansion he has built for himself and his family in Taifa.

The footage captured the influencer and his wife, Angelica Boahen, with their two kids touring the plush mansion for the first time. The couple and their children, dressed in all white, exited AMG Deuces' Mercedes Benz car and gave a glimpse of the house's interior and exterior.

In the video, the empty mansion had excellent interior and exterior lighting, beautifying the home and creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

In the caption of the social media post, AMG Deuces talked about how he bought the land in Taifa back in 2023 and made a vow to build the mansion and flaunt it on social media on the first birthday of his son, David Obrempong.

He also congratulated himself and thanked God for making him the newest homeowner in town.

He wrote in the caption,

"Last year 5th march 2023 ,I bought a land at Taifa and I told God that since my wife @annie_bitsy_ is pregnant,I want to start and complete my house and post it on my son’s 1 year birthday,meaning I have 1 and half year to complete this house but God came through for me…With hardwork and prayers And Also with God all things are possible..I’m happy to be the latest landlord in a 4 bedroom house in the city..Prayer changes things …TheDeucesFamily is grateful… congratulations to myself …This can only be God."

Below is the video of AMG Deuces and his family touring their newly built plush mansion:

Reactions to the video of AMG Deuces' newly built mansion

Celebrities and social media users flooded the comment section to congratulate AMG Deuces.

Medikal commented:

"Congratulations family, so proud of you ! "

Fella Makafui commented:

"Congratulations to you and the family. God bless you all. More wins ❤️❤️❤️ Proud of you."

@black_arabiann commented:

" Can’t say congratulations cus I kept saying it right from the scratch when the land was bought ..bless you my kid bruh …"

@iam_mzbee1 commented:

"Wooooooow this is massive I’m so happy for you, we are so proud of you Boss, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

