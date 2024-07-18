Comedian Funny Face was delighted when he met three curvy ladies at the Ghana Police Shop and instructed his videographer, Ekow, to take a video of them

In the caption, Funny Face talked about his admiration for women in uniform and hinted at marrying one in future

The video caused a stir on social media as many issued relationship advice to the embattled comedian

Comedian Funny Face shared a funny video of himself meeting curvy women during his visit to the Ghana Police Shop.

Funny Face, his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and their kids in photos. Image Credit: @vanessa_nicole and @the realfunnyface

Funny Face was awed by fine women at the Ghana Police Shop

Funny Face displayed his strange walk as he entered the Ghana Police Shop. Upon entering, he was welcomed by three curvy women.

Doing his go-dis way and go dat-way challenge, the embattled comedian instructed Ekow, who was recording the video, to capture the curves of the ladies.

In the caption of the post on his X account, Funny Face tagged his friend Yaw Boateng Gyan to tell him that he had been overwhelmed with love for the ladies in the uniform.

" GYE NYAME " Agye Ta ! ‍♂️ YAW BOATENG GYAN ... Asem b3n Koraaa nie. I just love women in uniform ♥️

In the second part of the caption, the father of three said that he would one day wed a lady in uniform—one who is either in the Ghana Police Service, customs, immigration or military.

GHANA POLICE , GHANA CUSTOMS , GHANA IMMIGRATION , GHANA MILLITARY , GHANA PRISONS and GHANA FIRE SERVICE ... I will marry one from each service .. One day ❤️ mtweeew WEI !!

Below is the hilarious video of Funny Face meeting curvy women at the Ghana Police Shop.

Reactions to the hilarious video

Many people in the comment section told Funny Face to beware of being swayed by curvy women as they referenced his issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Others also mentioned scenes in the video that made them laugh hard in the comments.

Below are the views of Ghanaians:

@mensah_kent said:

")see I’m a thief arrest me"

@Nhanayaw_ASK said:

"3to) will kill uu mebua kwahu nii"

dewisdorm12 said:

"Chairman needs by force arrest. He said, “I’m a thief, arrest me”

tino_bee_creed said:

"I LOVE FUNNY FACE SINCE I WAS IN MARY STAR OF SEA ….and Today you still put joy on everything you do …..Much love from KASOA"

kojo_billions1 said:

"You see big Nyash noooor you want to be arrested. You better go that way"

buckmanike said:

"This is the true meaning of enemies turn friends, @therealfunnyface TO GOD BE THE GLORY , lyrics of Higher yiee in my mind big ups mr President"

tlgcassper23 said:

"Bro just entered their workplace and still asked “what they do” lmao"

fafasylvia said:

"Funny you made your choice even before the Ladies line up to greet. U made up your mind that particular one must arrest you if she likes it or not‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

amgcashprince said:

"Oh wow oh wow you like big nyash too much "

Below is the same video on Instagram.

Funny Face took his new lover shopping

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face took his new girlfriend shopping at IB's Collection, a clothing store located in Kasoa, a suburb where he lives.

The comedian cracked jokes, while his girlfriend walked around the store picking items off the shelf.

Many people laughed hard in the comments of the video, while others admired the fact that Funny Face had found a new love.

