Lil Win recently visited his pastor, Adom Kyei-Duah's church to seek healing from the injuries he sustained in his accident in May

The actor has hailed his pastor and expressed his admiration for him with a video of some of the miracles he performs in his church

The video has sparked many debates on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has hailed his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, the founder of Believers Worship Centre, for the miracles he performs at his church.

Lil Win hails Adom Kyei-Duah

Lil Win shared on his Instagram page a video from TikTok of some unidentified individuals who visited Adom Kyei-Duah's church and were purportedly healed from the various ailments they were battling.

The video showed old and present images of the individuals following their encounter with Adom Kyei-Duah. The church's production team recorded the individuals as a testimony of the pastor's healing ability.

In the caption on Instagram, Lil Win hailed the pastor who healed him and expressed his admiration for him.

He wrote in Twi:

"Adom Nyame enti ❤️❤️❤️."

Many social media users flooded the post's comment section, criticising Lil Win and expressing their scepticism about Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's purported healing ability. Others also voiced their support for the actor and his pastor.

Below is the video of Lil Win showing off the individuals who Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has purportedly healed:

Lil Win commends Buzstop Boys for their efforts and pledges to support them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win acknowledged Buzstop Boys' efforts and commended them for their massive contribution to maintaining sanitation in various areas of the country.

Lil Win also encouraged the group to continue their initiatives and called on the Government of Ghana to support and reward them for their activities.

