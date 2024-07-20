Some school feeding caterers have cautioned TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere to stay away from discussions about issues with the government because she does not understand them

This warning came after Serwaa Amihere purportedly questioned the quality of food they served the school pupils

However, the women said although the government pays less for the feeding of the kids, they do not serve unwholesome food, adding that it was unacceptable for the TV presenter to question the food the cook

Some caterers under the government school feeding programme have descended on GHone presenter, Serwaa Amihere over some comments she made about their work.

It is unclear what exactly Serwaa Amihere may have said to the chagrin of the caterers, however, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the ladies cautioned her against discussing issues she knows nothing about.

Serwaa Amihere (left) and some caterers serving food to school kids Photo credit: @serwaaamihere/IG & UGC

Source: Instagram

Speaking at what looked like a press conference, in a video sighted by YEB.com.gh, the caterers said it was unacceptable for Serwaa Amihere to sit on TV to question the quality of food they served the kids.

One of the caterers, speaking on behalf of the group, said the government pays only GH¢0.97 pesewas as a feeding fee per school pupil, which is woefully inadequate considering the rising cost of foodstuff in the markets.

She said although people could raise issues with the quantity of food they served the kids, questioning its wholesomeness would be unfair to them considering the budgetary constraint that they constantly deal with.

"If the government gives me only GH¢0.97 pesewas as a feeding fee for one child and I serve them Banku without soup, I have not done anything wrong, but we don't do that. So she [Serwaa] should not talk about what she does not know," she said.

"She has never carried a basket to the market before, so she shouldn't talk about what she does not know. She is an office girl and so she dare not come close to issues of school feeding," she said.

Reactions to the video

Netizens who came across the video, posted on TikTok by @tkmediagh shared their views, some of which are compiled below.

@prettygem15 said:

"After all this they will still take food stuffs home.we know this already."

Efe also said:

"What she is saying is true stop the insult it will not help u."

@MaturedlooksGh commented:

"2500 everyday how can she understand."

@Bishop Gh also commented:

"Them say Serwaa no go market before."

@Sam Krist wrote:

"97 pesewa herrr how can Godbless us."

School feeding caterers declare strike

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh. reported earlier that school feeding caterers have declared a nationwide strike over the government's inability to pay them for their services.

The school feeding caterers, as part of their demands to end the strike, increased the feeding fee per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.50.

The School Feeding Programme is the government's attempt to remove the feeding barrier to citizens' access to education but has been fraught with challenges.

