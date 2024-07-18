A young lady has triggered many on social media after spelling out conditions under which she would accept to go on a date with any suitor

The lady identified as Sandra said any guy who wishes to send her on a date must be willing to spend at least GH10k on her

Sandra said those who cannot meet her condition should not bother attempting to woo her

A young Ghanaian lady has attracted the wrong attention to herself after making a claim that many online consider outlandish.

The lady named Sandra, in her attempt to show off, suggested that she would not mingle with broke guys.

Sandra said any guy who is interested in going out on a date with her should be prepared to spend lavishly on her.

When asked by a budding YouTuber how much a guy needs to take her out on a date, Sandra said the suitor must hold GH¢10k and more.

"You need a minimum of GH¢10,000 before you can take me out on a date," she told KasaTive on YouTube.

Sandra said she and the suitor would have their date either at the Kempinski Hotel or the Signature facility at East Legon.

When approached with the same question, Sandra's friend Pearl, however, said she was okay with any amount that her suitor could afford to take her out.

"With me, any amount is okay, and we can go anywhere comfortable, anywhere that I would like," Pearl said.

Sandra's opinion triggers netizens

Sandra's opinion, however, did not sit well with netizens as they found her conditions to be eccentric.

@Jessie-bt6nu said:

"Look at her 10k you're not serious."

@abena.empress also said

"Sometimes when you people get opportunity like this "you talk like crocodile" in patapaas voice."

@JustifyNiiArmah commented:

"10k have you seen some before."

@selormmason601 also commented:

"That gal Ano sure she 10k. Bro u should have ask her the amount in her account . if I take 10k go one night tomorrow wati we go chop???

