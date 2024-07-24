Afronita, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, rocked a pink hoody and matching pants

In the video, the popular dancer was all smiles as she walked around in the beautiful outfit, to the delight of her followers

In the comments section of her post, followers of the dancer praised her fashion style and expressed their admiration for her elegance

Ghanaian dancer Afronita turned heads with his fashionable outfit on her Instagram page. In a new video, she showed her impeccable style, donning a chic pink hoodie and matching pants that effortlessly highlighted her joyful spirit.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita rocking stylish pink outfit Photo Source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

The video captured Afronita's beautiful smile as she strolled around in the eye-catching outfit. The bright pink outfit complemented her lively personality, exciting her followers.

Afronita's Instagram post quickly captured attention, with her followers flocking to the comments section to praise her fashion sense. In her post, the dancer thanked the suppliers of her outfit, clearly elated by how gorgeous it was.

Ghanaians praise Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

manforwah said:

Moi babe, show them how is done ,a little bit of loving yourself and flex,am loving the outfit 🥰💖🌟

mrs_a.t.o wrote:

AKOSUA, you are GOD'S FAVOURITE HUMAN. You are an Embodiment of Who JAH BLESS🙏🏾, no man can curse 🤬

kweeelenkwe said:

"God's favorite star🌟🌟🌟🔝,aho)f3 fo) nyinaa hemaa😍 intelligent lady! Y'all Danita Adomah wate😍 "

abena_little_1 commented:

"Mon Bebe Awurade akora na ne ho twa s3 sekan eish God you dey create ankasa 😍"

cr.ystal466 said:

"Eko yie ampa, Stargyal for many reasons 😍💖🌟"

azuma.mercy wrote:

"If she is not your queen then your really have bad taste 😂😍😍😍"

kyatlove commented:

"Exactly God’s favourite star. Keep it up 👍🏾 😂"

Nadia Buari's latest photo

Nadia Buari, in her latest photos, showed her elegance and class as she rocked a pair of cargo pants along with a shirt.

The actress had a bright smile on her face in every one of the photos shared on her Instagram page, delighting her followers.

Fans of the Ghanaian actress highlighted how beautiful and evergreen she looked and praised her fashion sense as well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh