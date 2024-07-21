Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita was overwhelmed with emotions when male high-schoolers of Prempeh College mobbed her and expressed their love for her

She performed in a large hall filled with students who cheered her while thrilling them to a dance performance and was honoured with a citation

Many people in the comment section were worried about her safety, while others admired the love shown to her by the boys

Founder of AfroStar Kids Academy, Afronita, left many people worried about her safety when a large crowd of high school students of Orempeh College mobbed her on their school's premises.

Prempeh College boys mobbed Afronita

In a video Afronita shared on her Instagram page, the moment she arrived on the premises of Prempeh College, a large crowd of male high-schoolers chased after her car.

The video transitioned to a large hall filled with students who chanted her name and cheered her while she displayed fire dance moves to a music mix. During her performance, some boys grabbed onto her outfit, while others wanted to touch her.

After her performance, Afronita, who recently completed her Europe tour, was whisked away to a safe room. Unfortunately, the boys could not help but express their admiration for her as they stood behind the room and shouted, "Afronita, we love you."

As part of her visit, she was given a citation. Moved by the gesture, the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star blew kisses to the boys, which melted their hearts. In the second part of the message in the Instagram caption, she felt by saying,

"IT WAS CRAZY LOVE IN PREMPEH COLLEGE TODAY!!!THANK YOU!"

In the second part of the message, she apologised to the other high schools for not being able to make it to their respective schools due to flight delays, which could have been attributed to the bad weather since it rained throughout the day on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

"Despite all the challenges that transpired, it was a big success. A sincere apology to all other schools that missed my performance today due to the flight delay. We will definitely make it up to you soon! Big love❤️"

Below is a video summary of Afronita's visit to Prempeh College.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section were concerned about Afronita's safety since she was in an all-boys school. Others also advised her team to prioritise her safety when she embarked on such shows.

On the positive side, people talked about their admiration for her talent and the love that the high school students of Prempeh College showed her.

Below are the reactions to the video:

nana.a.serwaa.37 said:

"Dani pls when performing on such stages pls dnt get close to the crowd...they can easily pull u down n the unthinkable might happen"

ayam_bornbless said:

"Next time you pay a visit to a boys school please let them put a barricade in front of them for your safety…Boys will always be boys "

kowkow305 said:

"Nitaaa Love ❤️❤️❤️"

lil_dripy64 said:

"Thanks Afronita I absolutely loved it"

whats_up_gh said:

"I was scared for a while. Please don’t get closer next time"

Below is another video of Afronita performing on stage at Prempeh College.

