Musician Sista Afia and actress Efia Odo have reignited their feud on X as they went head-to-head on the social media platform

This comes after a fan associated Sista Afia's beachwear photo from her vacationing in Miami, in the US to her archrival Efia Odo

Many people wondered how a feud from 2021 could continue through to 2024

The feud between musician Sista Afia and socialite Efia Odo reignited once again as the two ladies went head-to-head on X.

Efia Odo and Sista Afia feud again

The reignited feud stemmed from when a fan associated Sista Afia's raunchy photos of her at the beach in Miami in the US with her archrival Efia Odo, who sent a strong warning to the fan, saying, "Don't ever disrespect me like this, I beg you."

Sista Afia saw Efia Odo's reply and advised her to keep mute. She then said, "Industry Machine STFUP!!!!!!!!!!!"

However, since that interaction, they have stopped low as they went head-to-head, criticising the other person with memes and powerful statements.

In one of the conversations, Sista Afia alleged that Efia Odo was parading as the manager of her restaurant, Eats Avenue. In response, Efia Odo trolled her for being unsuccessful with her kelewele joint.

Below is one of the conversations between Efia Odo and Sista Afia on X.

Below is a carousel post of the banter between Efia Odo and Sista Afia on X.

Reactions to the online feud between Sista Afia and Efia Odo

Many people in the comment section wondered what might have reignited the feud between Efia Odo and Sista Afia after they went hard at each other in a 2021 interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV's United Showbiz.

Below are the reactions of fans to the feud on X between Efia Odo and Sista Afia:

lifeofapoorboy2 said:

This beef began with only one mistake tweet ooo

kwesiokawa said:

Seriously Efia Odo fineeeeeee no matter what herrrrrr

eii_braakofi said:

Women supporting and uplifting women love to see it.

kritikal_music said:

Sista Afia is a legend and must be respected...she’s done her best for the industry...she’s inspired a lot with her music and she’s calm and respectful Abeg make una leave her

_akua_02 said:

For this one de3 Aunty Solomon is lying , cause tf, Odo is really pretty and is that how a bleaching skin looks like? Come on Sista Afia

kelvin_the.bra said:

Looks like July came with a whole bag of agenda

Below is an old video from 2021 of Sista Afia detailing the genesis of her feud with Efia Odo.

