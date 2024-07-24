Actress Efia Odo was not happy when vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia talked about the introduction of the credit score system in Ghana

According to her, Ghanaians do not need credit cards and she made reference to how the system was faring in the US as she claimed many Americans were broke because of it

Many people shared their thoughts on the credit score system and whether or not Ghanaians could benefit from it

Socialite and actress Efia Odo has fumed at Vice-President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for wanting to introduce a credit score system if he emerges victorious in the 2024 presidential elections.

Efia Odo blasts Bawumia over credit score system

Sharing her views on Mr Bawumia's idea of introducing a credit score system in Ghana, Efia Odo asked the 2024 presidential aspirant whether he was aware that many Americans were in debt because of the system.

She stated that Ghanaians did not need to own credit cards and be on the system; but rather, many Ghanaians needed were well-paying jobs.

"This credit card system is not a necessity!!!" she stresed on her post on X.

The CEO of Eats Avenue further stated that the vice-president needed to shift his focus into stabilising the cedi since it was depreciating further and further by the day.

"We need to keep our doctors and nurses home instead everyone is leaving because of low or unpaid wages. A doctor in America can make anywhere from $100-500,000 a year. Do you know how much the average doctor makes yearly in Ghana? No where close to those figures!!"

Buttressing her point, Efia Odo said that about 77 per cent of Americans are in debt due to credit cards. She added that the majority of them work to pay off their credit card bills.

Below is Efia Odo's argument.

Reactions to Efia Odo's statements

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the credit score system and Efia Odo's views on her X account:

@kenjimxx said:

"Sis their system is a live on credit system and it helps them. They also make use of it . Knowing how to use it wisely is more important. So it’s not bad."

@Daafi7 said:

"It’s not the sole responsibility of government to provide employment for all, do analysis on the developed countries like US,Uk etc the majority of the population is employed by private sector not government,in Ghana government has 70%+ of employees."

@Dadzie_Daily said:

"I’m happy you spotted on the Doctors and Nurses. These professionals and among others deserve to be clocking good figures."

@KT_Samuel said:

"A lot of them are in debt because they do not understand how to use credit. Simply financial literacy. For example, when a kid first gets into college, a lot of financial institutions target them as new customers and send them credit cards. You need to know your income limits and not accept every credit card. With that being said, debt is not a bad thing if it’s used well. Also, having a credit scoring system is very important, businesses can easily access credit due to their credit worthiness. Businesses will no longer have to use collaterals."

