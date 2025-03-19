Jordan Ayew was all smiles in a video when Ghanaian actor Don Little paid him a visit at the Black Stars camp

The Black Stars forward who is training ahead of the team's game against Chad had a warm interaction with Don Little who took photos with him

Many who saw the video were happy to see Jordan Ayew who does not smile often displaying a cheerful mood

Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew was in high spirits when actor Don Little visited the Black Stars camp ahead of their upcoming match against Chad. A video of the meeting showed Ayew smiling widely, a rare sight for many fans.

Don Little makes Jordan Ayew smile after the actor visited the Black Stars training camp ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Chad. Photo source: 1donlittle

Source: Instagram

The Leicester City forward who is famed for mostly having a serious demeanour, had a warm interaction with Don Little.

The two took photos together, and Ayew’s broad smile caught the attention of many. Fans were also quick to notice his new bald look, which made him appear different from his usual self.

Jordan Ayew has in the past admitted that he is not someone who smiles often. In a viral video, he explained that his serious look on the pitch is due to his focus on the game. However, he said his family has encouraged him to smile more.

The Black Stars will play Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco to face Madagascar on March 24.

With Ghana currently second in Group I, level on points with Comoros but behind on goal difference, Otto Addo’s side needs maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew training for a past Premier League fixture. Photo source: Crystal Palace

Source: UGC

Jordan Ayew's smile and warm demeanour impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TIKYA KOJO MORPHY14❤️‍🩹commented:

"Dammed, the man is humble. Jordan God bless you."

🙏❤️Nan🥰a Yaw 🍹Sarfo wrote:

"My first time seeing Jordan laughing."

BÁB¥ ÁBBÉ¥ commented:

"Jordan don shave the ball sense away why Santo 😳."

Tom Calculus said:

"Jordan has also started with Sakora, yewu.😢"

The Real Estate Hub ( BMEA ) commented:

"How can I explain to my child that the man in orange is older than the man in the green shirt."

JET said:

"Star go see star and star go mellow give star ....wer sunsum dey 🤣🤣🤣🤣 dabiaa star star ..now star see star."

Santo@ commented:

"How can I explain that the man in yellow can give birth to our Capito."

Maximum the Great( aka Maxi) wrote:

"Jordan now resembles his father Abedi Pele."

Jordan Ayew swarmed by airport staff

When Jordan Ayew touched down in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport, he was met by an enthusiastic group of airport staff who wanted money from him.

YEN.com.gh reported that the desperate KIA workers followed the footballer to his car and stretched their hands for handouts.

The video showed Jordan struggling to get into his car and move away because the staff had swarmed his car.

