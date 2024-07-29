39/40, in a recent interview, has narrated how his mentor Ras Nene sacrificed his YouTube channel after his own channel was lost

The skit actor said his channel was taken down temporarily after the platform informed him he had violated one of their policies

The loss of 39/40's YouTube channel, being his main source of livelihood, prompted Ras Nene to give him his to work with

Popular Ghanaian skit actor 39/40, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, confirmed a sacrifice that was made for him by his mentor, Ras Nene.

He recounted how the renowned actor played a pivotal role in helping him regain his footing after a temporary setback with his own YouTube channel.

39/40 described a distressing period when he lost access to his YouTube channel, which had been a vital source of income for him.

According to him, the platform had flagged his account for violating one of its policies, leading to the temporary suspension of his channel. This unforeseen obstacle threatened his livelihood.

He shared that at this crucial juncture, Ras Nene stepped in and decided to lend his own channel to 39/40. This act of generosity allowed the actor to continue sharing his content. He also mentioned that he has now successfully recovered his account.

39/40's story gets folks talking

user-jp5ij6wd5q wrote:

"Blessed up to 39_forty and we thank Allah for getting ya channel back"

paulhanks3133 commented:

"But for real dis Gee 39 is low key wise big ups 🫡"

user-jp5ij6wd5q reacted:

"Good things are coming ya way always 39_forty n the universe will always be in ya favor"

Ras Nene speaks on keys to success

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene opened up about where his humility stems from and why he tries to be down-to-earth.

The actor explained that humility is one of the secrets to his success, emphasising that being pompous would never bring positivity.

He added that he loves to serve people and believes there is a blessing in serving others and is trying his best to share this mindset.

