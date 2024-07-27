TGMA Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, opened up about how he was able to balance music, school and family in an exclusive interview with Joy News

Speaking after graduating from GIMPA, he noted that it was not easy and thanked his family, siblings and others for being his support system

Many people congratulated him, while others wished he had shared more details on how he was able to balance all three

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy revealed how he balanced music, his academic life, and his family after graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Stonebwoy spoke on how he made it

In an exclusive interview with Joy News on X, Stonebwoy acknowledged that balancing music, his family, and school was not easy.

He stated that being able to graduate and secure a degree made it worthy of emulation, adding that balancing all three was not easy.

The Gidigba hitmaker thanked his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, his kids, and siblings for being his backbone from the beginning and said he was glad they came to support him at his graduation.

Speaking about his motivation for furthering his education, Stonebwoy said that he loves education and loves learning. He further stated that his motivation was also to reach for excellence.

"When you get the opportunity and you believe that you can, you have to push yourself. It was really impossible thinking about the levels at which I am operating in my music career and then how I have to come back and do a whole three-to-four-year course that tells you I love education."

Highlighting how bagging the degree would impact his music career, Stonebwoy said it was good to have knowledge and that knowledge is power.

Video of Stonebwoy speaking after his graduation.

Reactions to the video

Many of Stonebwoy's fans congratulated him in the replies to the post by Joy News on X, while others felt he did not answer the question properly because they wanted more details.

Below are the reactions:

@ExcellenceReign said:

Congratulations @stonebwoy. You have done your best and God did the rest. Cheers 🥂🍾

@ModukpeMugabe said:

When will he start his national service

@CFCsenam_ said:

Money can buy education. Just focus and make money forget about women.

@RobertDarkgee3 said:

He be very lucky say he musician, like he go take the A4 sheet go put for house then start dey hustle for Ashiaman timber Market😂😂😂

@EnKQ_20 said:

My guy stonebwoy didn’t answer the question “How did you balance work, music, family and education?” He only emphasised the fact that his family is here, and that is not easy 🙃Please provide an answer. We also want to learn how to strike a better balance as you have.

Stonebwoy's wife pens touching words to celebrate him

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, wrote a beautiful message celebrating him for graduating from GIMPA on Friday, July 26, 2024.

She shared beautiful family pictures that were captured after the graduation ceremony, such as Stonebowy rocking his graduation cap and gown while showing off his certificate.

Congratulations poured in the comment section, while others admired the beautiful family Stonebwoy has.

