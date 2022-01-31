Tracey Boakye's daughter warms hearts with big smile in latest adorable photo

Nana Akua Nhyira has been spotted in a new photo while posing in the living room of her mum's home

The daughter of Tracey Boakye was seen standing on the dining table in her mum's home while dressed in expensive clothes

Tracey Boakye is noted for spoiling her kids with the best things life has to offer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child and daughter of actress Tracey Boakye has dazzled in a new photo which has warmed the hearts of many online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen playing in her mother's plush home as she stood on their beautiful dining table.

She was dressed in expensive designer clothes and complimented her looks with a big bright smile.

Tracey Boakye's daughter. Source: @nana_akua_nhyira

Source: Instagram

It appeared the young princess was having the time of her life as she jumped up and down the gold-plated dining table.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Nana Akua Nhyira was wearing a black tank top over a pair of leopard skin-themed pair of shorts and complimented her look with a pair of shiny black shoes.

Fans react to the photos

Celebs, as well as followers of Nana Akua Nhyira, took to the comment section to react to the photo.

sharpay_with_brains had this to say:

"Akua papabi"

she_loves_traceyboakye3 noted:

"Akua guy guy"

osmanivy also commented:

"just luv dis little madam paaaaaa"

i_am_bretneyohemaa also wrote:

"She's really growing very beautifully. Thanks to mum and dad.God bless you"

nani_boy17 also wrote:

"Ghana most beautiful 2022 NHYIRA"

desirae.salome noted:

"She is a cutie"

Tracey Boakye shows love to Afia Schwar; 'bathes' her with dollars

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her wealth once again at the one-week observation of Afia Schwarzenegger's dad, Augustine Agyei.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen throwing dollar notes on Afia Schwar as she danced in the midst of some people.

Afia Schwar was put on the spot to dance her sorrows away at the solemn ceremony and was joined by many of her friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh