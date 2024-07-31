Martha Ankomah has sued her colleague Lil Win for some defamatory remarks he made against her

Lil Win has reportedly chosen to settle the actress out-of-court after the case's first hearing on July 31

A video of Martha Ankomah dancing at a recent event ahead of the hearing has surfaced online

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah took offence when Lil Win recorded a video to defame her character and brand.

The actor accused Martha Ankomah of looking down on the Kumawood community and turning down roles from their directors.

Martha Ankomah denied the allegations and filed a lawsuit against Lil Win, seeking several forms of relief, including an apology and GH₵ 5 million.

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah's mood ahead of her court hearing Photo source: Instagram/MarthaAnkomah

Source: Instagram

Martha Ankomah's mood ahead of court hearing

Martha Ankoma is a distinguished actress who has appeared in several movie productions in Ghana and Nigeria for more than twenty years.

She was spotted at the ongoing GreaterWorks conference organised by Pastor Mensa Otabil, leader of the International Central Gospel Church, heartily dancing to The Band FRA and Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta's You Dey Feel The Vibe.

Lil Win, on the other hand, was in the Asokore Mampong District Court fighting his case against the state after his road accident, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

The court ordered Lil Win to be notified of the court hearing on July 31. A new update suggests that Lil Win has opted to settle the case out of court. Both personalities have yet to respond to the update.

Ghanaians react to Martha Ankomah's dance video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Martha Ankomah's appearance at the Greater Works Conference.

@Expert_ELI said:

Not everyone claiming to know God will enter the kingdom of God.

@JuliusCalculus wrote:

My crush 😻 dey dance 💃😻😻

@slimemetop noted:

The whole world this woman is the most beautiful. I crush since childhood saaa I no get . Vim wai😂

Group demands justice for victim in Lil Win's road accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pressure group identified as the Accident Victim Support Ghana had intensified calls for Lil Win to be brought to book after his fatal accident on May 25.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev. Cyril Crabbe, stressed to YEN.com.gh the importance of ensuring justice for the three-year-old boy and his family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh