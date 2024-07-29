An Accra High Court has issued a new order concerning Martha Ankomah's defamation case against Lil Win

The judge, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, has ordered Lil Win to be notified of the hearing, scheduled for July 31

Reports have indicated that the actor was absent for previous sessions and also had no legal representation

In February, Ghanaian actress and GTP's brand ambassador Martha Ankomah dragged her colleague Lil Win to court, accusing the actor of defaming her.

The actor verbally assaulted the actress for looking down on stars from the Kumawood community and rejecting an offer to feature in his movie.

Lil Win and Martha Ankomah are set to return to court this month over a defamation claim. Photo source: Instagram/OfficialLilWin, Instagram/MarthaAnkomah

Source: Instagram

Court orders Lil Win hear new date

According to a new report by MyJoyOnline, Martha Ankomah's case against Lil Win is set to be heard on July 31.

A case management conference overseen by Justice Forson Agyapong Baah at the Accra High Court on July 25 paved the way for the judge's new order.

The court has ordered Lil Win, who missed the previous session, to be notified of the court's hearing and the notes from the case management conference.

Lil Win has yet to react to the update on Martha Ankomah's case against him. He is already entangled in an ongoing battle with the state after his recent car accident, per Graphic, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Kumasi.

Martha Ankomah stands her ground

In an interview after Martha Ankomah filed the lawsuit, the actress reaffirmed her trust in the justice system and expressed her interest in fighting the case.

In her interview, the actress established that if a person claims to be a role model, they must set good examples.

Per ModernGhana, the GTP brand ambassador is seeking relief from Lil Win in several forms, including GH₵5 million, an apology, and an injunction to bar the actor from making further defamatory remarks.

Lil Win makes court appearance after crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court as his battle with the state lingers.

According to his lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, the Attorney General would soon advise on how the criminal matter must proceed.

