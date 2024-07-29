Martha Ankomah And Lil Win's Legal Battle Gains Momentum, Hearing To Begin On July 31
- An Accra High Court has issued a new order concerning Martha Ankomah's defamation case against Lil Win
- The judge, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, has ordered Lil Win to be notified of the hearing, scheduled for July 31
- Reports have indicated that the actor was absent for previous sessions and also had no legal representation
In February, Ghanaian actress and GTP's brand ambassador Martha Ankomah dragged her colleague Lil Win to court, accusing the actor of defaming her.
The actor verbally assaulted the actress for looking down on stars from the Kumawood community and rejecting an offer to feature in his movie.
Court orders Lil Win hear new date
According to a new report by MyJoyOnline, Martha Ankomah's case against Lil Win is set to be heard on July 31.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
A case management conference overseen by Justice Forson Agyapong Baah at the Accra High Court on July 25 paved the way for the judge's new order.
The court has ordered Lil Win, who missed the previous session, to be notified of the court's hearing and the notes from the case management conference.
Lil Win has yet to react to the update on Martha Ankomah's case against him. He is already entangled in an ongoing battle with the state after his recent car accident, per Graphic, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Kumasi.
Martha Ankomah stands her ground
In an interview after Martha Ankomah filed the lawsuit, the actress reaffirmed her trust in the justice system and expressed her interest in fighting the case.
In her interview, the actress established that if a person claims to be a role model, they must set good examples.
Per ModernGhana, the GTP brand ambassador is seeking relief from Lil Win in several forms, including GH₵5 million, an apology, and an injunction to bar the actor from making further defamatory remarks.
Lil Win makes court appearance after crash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court as his battle with the state lingers.
According to his lawyer, Nana Bonsu Kyeretwie, the Attorney General would soon advise on how the criminal matter must proceed.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh