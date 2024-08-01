Tracey Boakye took her kids to a waterpark for a fun-filled day as part of their vacation activities in the US

The actress recently toured Hollywood with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, and her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya

The post excited many of her fans on Instagram as they expressed their admiration for the actress and her family

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye spent quality family time with her kids at a water park while vacationing in the US.

Tracey Boakye hangs out with her kids at a water park in the US. Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye, her kids visits water park

Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post about how she and her kids had fun during their trip to the Wild Water Adventure Park in California, US.

In a photo, the actress sat in the sand with her firstborn son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, and daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira, watching the others swim.

The actress' children played on the water slide and in a big swimming pool while she watched from a distance and cheered for them.

In another video, the kids beamed with a smile as they were seen swimming in a large pool at the water park.

Below is the Instagram post of Tracey Boakye and her kids having fun at the waterpark:

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's Instagram post

Many people in the comment section expressed their admiration for Tracey Boakye and her close bond with her children. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@princess_geneam commented:

"Beautiful darling! Bless your kind heart."

@annabelofori3 commented:

"Such a great and strong woman."

@obaa4578 commented:

"Beautiful family 😍😍😍😍Nhyira maame Onyame nhyira wo piii👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻."

@gifty.debrah commented:

"Great adventure. Stay blessed and safe. God bless. Beautiful scenery ❤️❤️❤️🔥👏."

@akua9953 commented:

"Awww a mother’s love ❤️ May God give you long life for them 👏🏻😊."

@takyi4035 commented:

"A woman with a Clean heart 🥰."

@agyapong6842 commented:

"This is called Grace May the Favour of God locate me in Jesus name."

Tracey Boakye tours Hollywood with her family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey went on a Hollywood tour with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamaoh, and her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

The star actress shared pictures and videos of her time in Hollywood on her Instagram page.

On the trip, Tracey Boakye, her husband and their son, Kwaku Danso, stood before the Hollywood sign and posed for photos.

Proofread by Berlinda Entside, journalist and copyeditor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh