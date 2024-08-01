Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong, gave a poem recital on a stage at her graduation ceremony at actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama Day Care

Medikal was present at the event to support his daughter as she graduated from preschool to primary school

Social media users flooded the comment section to praise Island for her intelligence

Island Frimpong, the daughter of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, warmed hearts after a video of her reciting a poem at a school event surfaced online.

Medikal applauds his daughter Island as she recites a poem at her graduation. Photo source: @islandfrimpong @amgmedikal

Island Frimpong recites a poem in school

Island Frimpong participated in a graduation ceremony held at the premises of actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama Day Care.

The event also marked the grand opening of the Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS) at East Legon.

Along with some of her classmates, she graduated from preschool to the Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS) at East Legon.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Island Frimpong mounted the stage to introduce herself and recited a self-written poem in front of guests. Her father, rapper Medikal, was also in the audience.

The rapper and the other guests cheered and applauded Island after she finished reciting her poem.

Below is the video of Medikal's daughter, Island, reciting a poem at her graduation:

Reactions to Island's poem recital

The footage of Island Frimpong reciting a poem at her graduation garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many of them praised the little girl for her intelligence. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Be_Secretive🇺🇸DEHIGHEST Sis) commented:

"Aww🥰🥰 but I only heard thank you 😁❤️."

Miss Audrey commented:

"Who else didn’t hear anything 🥺🥰🥰."

Audry commented:

"Awwwwww this marriage need to work oh because of my innocent angel 🥰🥰🥰."

Authentic Mama commented:

"Aww tugbewofia adorable ❤️👌🥰 👏👏👌."

Simple lady commented:

"Nice one my love ❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️✌️🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Sandra Owusuaa commented:

"Awww adorable 🥰."

Nanaakuaamoako721 commented:

"Wow."

otismadaline2 commented:

"Awwwww well done princess 🥰🥰🥰."

Fella Makafui and her daughter hang out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui and Island Frimpong were spotted in a video hanging out at night in town.

The video showed Fella and Island having fun moments and bonding as mother and daughter in the car.

The actress recorded herself seated in the front, playing and singing a song while her daughter sat in the backseat.

