Media mogul Bola Ray has fallen in love with QV, a 17-year-old Ghanaian rapper from Accra Newtown

The broadcaster and entrepreneur sent QV an inspirational message expressing his interest in helping his career

Bola Ray's gesture warmed the hearts of the rapper as well as many fans who have been following his rise

A Ghanaian rapper from Accra Newtown, QV, has appeared on Nathaniel Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray.

Bola Ray is the founder of the EIB group home to a dozen media platforms including GHOne TV and Star FM.

The media guru is also well known for his stellar track record in the entertainment industry, having managed artists like Keche and other showbiz properties like the infamous Ghana Meets Naija concert.

Bola Ray cosigns 17-year-old QV

QV, affectionately called Bando Baby by his thriving listenership, cut his teeth with a renowned talent incubator, Ground UP Chale, which birthed top stars like Kwesi Arthur.

He was featured on Ground Up Chale's five-track Trenches Babies in 2023 and released his debut, Newtown is Home, this year.

Bola Ray described QV as a star after chancing on a visualiser off his new project. The media mogul said,

"Just stumbled on your page. Like the Energy, Flow and Poise. Link up want to help you soar. We rise by lifting others. Touches my heart to pour into your craft and help direct it. You are a STAR. Salute."

Ghanaians react to QV's music

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to QV's project.

lariba_biika said:

Bro it's Your time, a now🔥🔥👻

1koffeeshakes wrote:

You doing the most 🔥

director_moet noted:

Love from Ashaiman

