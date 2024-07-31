Bola Ray Endorses 17-Year-Old Rapper From Accra Newtown: "I Want To Pour In Your Craft"
- Media mogul Bola Ray has fallen in love with QV, a 17-year-old Ghanaian rapper from Accra Newtown
- The broadcaster and entrepreneur sent QV an inspirational message expressing his interest in helping his career
- Bola Ray's gesture warmed the hearts of the rapper as well as many fans who have been following his rise
A Ghanaian rapper from Accra Newtown, QV, has appeared on Nathaniel Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray.
Bola Ray is the founder of the EIB group home to a dozen media platforms including GHOne TV and Star FM.
The media guru is also well known for his stellar track record in the entertainment industry, having managed artists like Keche and other showbiz properties like the infamous Ghana Meets Naija concert.
Bola Ray cosigns 17-year-old QV
QV, affectionately called Bando Baby by his thriving listenership, cut his teeth with a renowned talent incubator, Ground UP Chale, which birthed top stars like Kwesi Arthur.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
He was featured on Ground Up Chale's five-track Trenches Babies in 2023 and released his debut, Newtown is Home, this year.
Bola Ray described QV as a star after chancing on a visualiser off his new project. The media mogul said,
"Just stumbled on your page. Like the Energy, Flow and Poise. Link up want to help you soar. We rise by lifting others. Touches my heart to pour into your craft and help direct it. You are a STAR. Salute."
Ghanaians react to QV's music
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to QV's project.
lariba_biika said:
Bro it's Your time, a now🔥🔥👻
1koffeeshakes wrote:
You doing the most 🔥
director_moet noted:
Love from Ashaiman
Sarkodie jumps on Xlimkid's collaboration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Xlimkid had released the remix of his song Valley Of The Trappers, featuring veteran rapper Sarkodie.
The music was officially released on DSPs on July 18, 2024, alongside a lyrics video on the video streaming platform YouTube Sarkodie is returning the favour after Xlimkid delivered a stellar verse on his song Trauma, which is off the rapper's Championship EP.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh