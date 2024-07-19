Xlimkid has released the remix of his song Valley Of The Trappers, featuring veteran rapper Sarkodie

The music was officially released on DSPs on July 18, 2024, alongside a lyrics video on the video streaming platform YouTube

Sarkodie is returning the favour after Xlimkid delivered a stellar verse on his song Trauma, which is off the rapper's Championship EP

Ghanaian musician Xlimkid has released the remix of his track Valley Of The Trappers, featuring Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie. Released on July 18, 2024, the remix is now available on all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs) and comes with a beautiful lyrics video on YouTube, catering to both audio and visual music consumers.

Xlimkid and popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie collaborate on new project, Valley Of The Trappers. Photo Source: xlimkid

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Xlimkid has teamed up with Sarkodie. Previously, Xlimkid contributed a verse to Sarkodie's track Trauma, which is part of the rapper's Championship EP. The pair have had a beautiful bromance in recent times, with the latter sharing pictures of them together on social media.

Valley Of The Trappers is a song that touches on themes of struggle and how both artistes had to fight their way to the top. This theme is very predominant in the music of both artiste. Xlimkid's earlier project, Pain In Glory EP, with OKenneth, was laced with such a theme.

Xlimkid and Sarkodie impress fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GraphianTv said:

"Mad production by @juiczxxx this be hard"

Opoku_YawDes reacted:

"This is what we call tune"

marcus_broda said:

"God bless your Hussle you too good"

EnochFosuu wrote:

"Herh SARKODIEhard"

qwabenashowbwo1 also wrote:

"@Xlimkid_ I said from day 1 u never disgraced me I’m full proud of u now wai Keep doing U #3ser3soTrapper"

Sarkodie and Fameye collaborate

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, musicians Sarkodie and Fameye released their song June July on July 18, 2024, and many people shared their reviews.

The song is about love, and it is the first-ever collaboration between the two Ghanaian artistes. Many netizens shared positive reviews and talked about the song being a banger.

