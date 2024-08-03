Black Sherif was spotted with South African music producer Musa Keys in a new photo, and it has got fans excited

The Ghanaian musician and the ace producer posed side by side, rocking all-black outfits with serious looks on their faces

Fans wondered whether the pair had something cooking with Black Sherif currently working on his sophomore album 'Iron Boy'

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been sighted with South African producer Musa Keys in a viral photo, which has excited fans and sparked speculation about a possible collaboration.

In the photo, both artists were dressed in all-black outfits and appeared serious, which led to questions about what they might be working on together.

Black Sherif is currently focused on his upcoming album, 'Iron Boy,' which he has hinted will be released soon. His latest update has already generated considerable interest in the project, and the sight of him alongside Musa Keys has only intensified anticipation.

Musa Keys is a prominent figure in the African music scene, and he is known for his work with various top artists across the continent. His reputation as a leading producer adds weight to the speculation that he and Black Sherif could be teaming up on a new project.

Black Sherif and Musa Keys photo generates buzz

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ibrahimramsey8 said:

We feast soon

bigg_juicee_ wrote:

Something unforgettable to our ears😮‍💨

DjSimass commented:

Black sheriff on amapiano song, can’t wait

BengKobena said:

Some huge is coming

official_ceo12 commented:

I can’t wait for this

AzizRemedyGh wrote:

We don’t know but it’s a banger already 🙌🙌🙌

Black Sherif and KiDi's new song

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, KiDi released a new song titled 'Lomo Lomo' featuring Black Sherif.

The two musicians were spotted in the studio together days prior to the release, sparking anticipation.

On Tuesday, July 30, KiDi announced on social media that the song would be released the next day. Fans have fallen in love with the tune training the two musician's efforts.

