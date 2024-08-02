Shatta Wale Returns To X (Twitter) After Year-Long Break, Dedicates First Post To Vybz Kartel
- Shatta Wale has announced his return to the X social media site after nearly a year of inactivity
- The dancehall star deactivated his account, claiming the platform and its users gave off a negative energy
- Scores of fans thronged the comments section to welcome him after his first post
Last year, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale deactivated his account on the X social media site, formerly known as Twitter.
His management released a statement on May 19, confirming the news and admonishing fans to disregard posts from any account claiming to be affiliated with Shatta Wale.
After over a year, the dancehall star has now backtracked on his decision to stay off the site.
Shatta Wale shares first tweet after hiatus
On August 3, after a year-long hiatus, Shatta Wale shared his first post on the X platform. He shared an old photo of himself with multicoloured hair, saying the King is back.
The 39-year-old megastar also tied his first post to the release of ex-convict Adidja Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, which has thrown the dancehall community into a frenzy.
Shatta Wale is a sworn loyalist of the Jamaican dancehall crooner and his Gaza movement. He's the only Ghanaian musician to have collaborated with Vybz Kartel.
Fans welcome Shatta Wale to X
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's return to Twitter.
@JuicyCFC said:
"you deactivated for 12 months but made us believe you had deleted your account ei Wale"
@blessmanbuzz wrote:
"I told you guys the king will return cos of the release of Worldboss 🫵"
@doncee5 noted:
"Next time come during the day time not when we are asleep 🌚"
@kaytoons_studio added:
"twitter is gonna be fun again yenkooooo"
Shatta Wale loses cool after Vybz Kartel's release
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had taken to social media to celebrate the return of Vybz Kartel after he served 13 years in prison for murder.
Shatta Wale described the news as a fulfilled prophecy and expressed his interest in visiting Jamaica to connect with his idol.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
