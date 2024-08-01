Shatta Wale Speaks After Vybz Kartel's Release: "Prophecy Come True"
- Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel has been released after over a decade behind bars
- News of his release excited scores of loyalists across the world, including Ghana's Shatta Wale
- Shatte Wale posted a message to his followers in celebration of Vybz Kartel walking free
Jamaican dancehall crooner Adidja Palmer, known worldwide as Vybz Kartel, has been released from prison after over a decade.
On July 31, a Jamaican court of appeals declined to retry Vybz Kartel on murder charges, paving the way for his release.
His release is being seen as a milestone for the global dancehall music genre and its stars, including Ghana's Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale celebrates Vybz Kartel's release
Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been a loyalist of the Free Gaza movement, rallyingto free Vyz Kartel despite his criminal background.
The self-styled dancehall king scored a collaboration with the Jamaican star on his 10-track MAALI album, released last year. Their song Mansa Musa became an instant fan favourite.
On social media, Shatta Wale shared a post after Vybz Kartel's release:
"My teacher is free. I can now go to Jamaica in peace. Loyalty over royalty."
In another, he described the release of Vybz Kartel, who declared his love for Ghana in 2020, as a 'fulfilled prophecy'. The Mansa Musa hitmaker also shared his anticipation of connecting with the Jamaican star after his release.
Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's Vybz Kartel post
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans about Shatta Wale's mood after Vybz Kartel's release.
phoundsrichway said:
"Straight to Jamaica 🇯🇲 🇬🇭 🔥 🔥Adidja Palmer forever mi seh ❤🔥🔥🔥🔥."
nba_chiefpriest wrote:
"Shatta, you are a real one💪💞 you stick with this dude from day 1💪❤️"
maestro_up_town_gaza_ noted:
"Please King Do Hard And Bring Him Ghana And Do A Stage Show With Him."
derrickgreatman10 remarked:
"SHATTA WALE only you can bring him to Ghana 🇬🇭 and we want him here toooo!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. ONE GAZA, ONE SM 🔥🫡✌."
mc_mayers12 added:
"Gaza X SM Accra sports stadium 🏟 mad settings 🙌🔥🔥."
Shatta Wale advises title-hungry Ghanaian artistes
YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale had expressed a lack of interest in titles and accolades, shading colleagues who refer to themselves as A-list artists.
The musician stated that he was more interested in acquiring wealth and bragged about his business ventures, which included the ride-hailing service, Shaxi.
