Jamaican dancehall musician Vybz Kartel has been released after over a decade behind bars

News of his release excited scores of loyalists across the world, including Ghana's Shatta Wale

Shatte Wale posted a message to his followers in celebration of Vybz Kartel walking free

Jamaican dancehall crooner Adidja Palmer, known worldwide as Vybz Kartel, has been released from prison after over a decade.

On July 31, a Jamaican court of appeals declined to retry Vybz Kartel on murder charges, paving the way for his release.

His release is being seen as a milestone for the global dancehall music genre and its stars, including Ghana's Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale is celebrating Vybz Kartel's release from prison. Photo source: X/JamaicanGleaner, X/Sambaahflex

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale celebrates Vybz Kartel's release

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been a loyalist of the Free Gaza movement, rallyingto free Vyz Kartel despite his criminal background.

The self-styled dancehall king scored a collaboration with the Jamaican star on his 10-track MAALI album, released last year. Their song Mansa Musa became an instant fan favourite.

On social media, Shatta Wale shared a post after Vybz Kartel's release:

"My teacher is free. I can now go to Jamaica in peace. Loyalty over royalty."

In another, he described the release of Vybz Kartel, who declared his love for Ghana in 2020, as a 'fulfilled prophecy'. The Mansa Musa hitmaker also shared his anticipation of connecting with the Jamaican star after his release.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale's Vybz Kartel post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans about Shatta Wale's mood after Vybz Kartel's release.

phoundsrichway said:

"Straight to Jamaica 🇯🇲 🇬🇭 🔥 🔥Adidja Palmer forever mi seh ❤🔥🔥🔥🔥."

nba_chiefpriest wrote:

"Shatta, you are a real one💪💞 you stick with this dude from day 1💪❤️"

maestro_up_town_gaza_ noted:

"Please King Do Hard And Bring Him Ghana And Do A Stage Show With Him."

derrickgreatman10 remarked:

"SHATTA WALE only you can bring him to Ghana 🇬🇭 and we want him here toooo!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. ONE GAZA, ONE SM 🔥🫡✌."

mc_mayers12 added:

"Gaza X SM Accra sports stadium 🏟 mad settings 🙌🔥🔥."

Shatta Wale advises title-hungry Ghanaian artistes

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale had expressed a lack of interest in titles and accolades, shading colleagues who refer to themselves as A-list artists.

The musician stated that he was more interested in acquiring wealth and bragged about his business ventures, which included the ride-hailing service, Shaxi.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh