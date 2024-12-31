Joey B, during his performance at King Promise's Promise Land concert on Monday, December 30, 202,4, humorously slapped King Promise's bald head on stage

The playful interaction between the two musicians had the crowd laughing hysterically, and Joey B went on to give a speech eulogising King Promise

The rapper expressed pride in how far King Promise had come as an artiste and acknowledged the hard work the singer had put in to reach where he was at the moment

Ghanaian rapper Joey B created a hilarious moment during his performance at King Promise’s Promise Land concert on Monday, December 30, 2024.

The rapper playfully slapped King Promise’s bald head on stage, sending the audience into loud laughter.

King Promise, keeping the mood light, responded by playfully hitting Joey B back. The two musicians laughed together, turning the interaction into one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.

After the lighthearted exchange, Joey B took a moment to address the crowd. He praised King Promise for his achievements, expressing pride in how far the Afrobeat singer had come in his career. Joey B acknowledged King Promise’s hard work and dedication, emphasising the effort it took to reach his current success. He also advised the singer to be prayerful.

Joey B and King Promise spark humour

King Promise and Black Sherif's new song

King Promise does not seem to be slowing down on the music front. The singer and Black Sherif have an unreleased song that fans are eagerly anticipating.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, King Promise took advantage of his large following on social media and teased a snippet of the song.

This move has built immense anticipation for the banger.

