Kofi Kinaata is set to perform at the GHANAFEST PARIS Olympics Concert, sharing the official date of the concert with his fans on X(formerly Twitter)

In the post, the musician shared a flyer and mentioned that the show was going to come off on August 3rd, and fans expressed anticipation for the show

Aside from Kofi Kinaata, other artists are set to be on the bill, and this includes singer Sista Afia and Bessa Simons, with the venue being Rue L'escouvrier

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has announced his upcoming performance at the GHANAFEST PARIS Olympics Concert, set to take place on August 3rd. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Kinaata shared a promotional flyer for the event, which sparked excitement among his fans.

Kofi Kinaata will be performing in Paris soon. Photo source: Kofi Kinaata

Source: Twitter

The concert, which will be held at Rue L'escouvrier, promises to be a memorable occasion for music lovers. Kinaata's post received an enthusiastic response from his followers, who eagerly anticipated his performance.

Other talented artists, including singer Sista Afia and renowned musician Bessa Simons, will join Kinaata on stage. Fans were excited to see Kofi Kinaata getting international gigs and praised him for the hard work he was putting into his craft.

Kofi Kinaata excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gaym_ova said:

Guy is on a different level 💥🤨🔥🔥

SunshineLe93396 wrote:

Godfather, God is raising u higher and higher, I am very Happy for father.

Legend_SzN_ commented:

The most booked artist in Ghana for some years now but ppl no dey see oooo. Make we win de artist of the year and see some kwasia boiz on the TL fooling he naa go see something.

solostar_boomstyle said:

🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️Kofi m3n koor Kofi m3n koor ….😂

Kofi Kinaata's successful show in Jersey

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Kofi Kinaata expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support at the just-ended Sounds of the City Festival 2024 in New Jersey.

The musician took to his Instagram page to express his happiness at the success of the show.

In the comments section of the post, fans congratulated the musician on a successful show and praised his performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh