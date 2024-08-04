Nana Ama McBrown rallied behind this year's Kenkey for the Needy Charity event in Accra

The actress and media personality thrilled fans with her presence and performances at the event

Videos of her showdown at the event have garnered significant traction online

Scores of Ghanaians converged at the Efua Sutherland Park on Saturday, August 3, for this year's Kenkey for the Needy event in Accra.

The annual fun charity event helps raise funds for Ghanaians living in underprivileged communities.

This year's edition targeted people in Noakrom by renovating its basic school.

Nana Ama at Kenkey For The Needy Photo source: Instagram/iamnanaamamcbrown, Instagram/kssevents

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown displays at Kenkey for the Needy

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown was one of several well-renowned stars spotted at the charity event.

McBrown, known for her ability to thrill audiences, grabbed the microphone to display her talent at this year's Kenkey For The Needy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Onua TV show host was seen performing Dopenation's viral hit song Zormizor with viral sensation Agadoo.

Moments from Nana Ama's stint at Kenkey for the Needy have surfaced online, exciting scores of fans who hailed the Ghanaian star.

Fans hail Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's stint at this year's Kenkey for the Needy.

julaianaappiah1 wrote:

You can’t hate her . She is that person ❤️

agyemangnuella said:

Mcbrown is a whole mood may God bless her with long life 👏

@KeniRibeiro added:

Nana Ama McBrown is such a class act! Well spoken, relatable, goes above and beyond to show support, utilizes the power of her reach brilliantly. She won’t run out of ambassadorial deals anytime soon! What a woman! 👏🏾👏🏾

McBrown attempts to speak Ga fluently

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had stolen a brief moment of her Onua Showtime set to patronise her friend Tatas Caritas, the founder of the annual Kenkey for the Needy.

The Onua TV show host tried describing a scenario and giving directions to Tatas in Ga. Even though she failed to speak Ga fluently, the actress impressed fans with her attempt.

Source: YEN.com.gh