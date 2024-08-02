Lil Win's school held a speech and prize-giving day event in Kumasi on Friday, August 2, 2024

The Asantehene's son, Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware, in a trending video, was seen in attendance at the event

The video of his arrival at the event grounds attracted many fans who thronged social media to compliment him

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware, went viral after a video of him at actor Lil Win's school event surfaced on social media.

Otumfuo's son, Nana Opoku Ware, attends Lil WIn's school's speech and prize-giving day. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom @Datanomics

Source: Instagram

Otumfuo's son attends Lil Win's school event

Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, organised its annual speech and prize-giving day event at the school premises in Kumasi on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware was among the distinguished personalities who graced actor Lil Win's school event. A video shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram showed his arrival at the event.

In the footage, Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware arrives at the school's entrance in a luxurious car before interacting with Lil Win's team members.

The young man received cheers as he made his grand entrance to the school's premises. He exchanged pleasantries with some community leaders before mounting the stage to hug Lil Win and take his seat at the event.

Below is the video of Otumfuo's son arriving at Lil Win's school event:

Netizens gush over Otumfuo's son

The video of Oheneba Nana Opoku Ware's arrival at Lil Win's school's event garnered reactions from some Ghanaians. Many gushed over the young man's looks. Others also commended him for his demeanour at the event. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@adomapaski1 commented:

"He looks shy and respectful 😊."

@am_kobbyy commented:

"He is beautiful."

sheryllwood0 commented:

"Oh he looks like his dad❤️❤️❤️."

@gurlboss_mimi commented:

"He dey enter my eye oo 🤪🤣."

@ruth.ansah.5836 commented:

"He's very handsome guy😍."

@wig_by_tish commented:

"Why do the rich people children look soo beautiful and handsome?. Does money make people beautiful? I'm just asking for my village people cos eeeiiii😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@eyesonportia commented:

"Fine man 😍."

@phresh_arrow commented:

"Composure 💯🔥❤️."

Lil Win attends event without neck brace

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win arrived at his school's graduation ceremony amidst cheers as the audience was excited to see him fully recovered from his accident injuries.

The Kumawood star got severely injured after his accident. He had to use a neck brace and rely on his team to move around during his initial public appearances after the tragic accident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh