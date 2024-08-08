Efia Odo bought and showed off her first car, A Maserati Levante, at the beginning of 2024

The news of Odo's car sparked mixed reactions as some online users questioned her source of funds for the car

Months after, the actress has narrated how she saved for close to 10 years to buy the car, refuting rumours that a man bought it for her

Ghanaian actress and rapper Efia Odo has set the record straight on how she acquired her Maserati, refuting claims that she obtained the vehicle through unethical means.

At the beginning of 2024, Efia Odo released a brand new Maserati Levante as a New Year present for herself.

In a video she shared on her official Snapchat account, she hinted that her new baby had arrived home as she gave her fervent fans a look into the plush interior.

The new car sparked mixed reactions online, with some congratulating her while others suggested that a man must have bought it for her.

Many months after the rumours, the Akwaaba actress, who works as an influencer, has refuted the claims.

Efia Odo only wanted a Maserati

In an appearance on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, Odo disclosed that she had saved for close to 10 years to fulfil her dream of owning a Maserati with a customised licence plate.

According to her, she had been using Uber as her primary mode of transportation since returning to Ghana from the United States in 2015.

Many teased her for refusing to buy a car then, but she was not perturbed because she knew what she was doing.

"Ever since I returned to Ghana, I've been using Uber as my means of transport. All that time, as Ghanaians were teasing me for not having a car, I was saving to buy my dream car," she said.

But to her dismay, this achievement was quickly overshadowed by rumours and accusations that she had obtained the vehicle through unscrupulous means, such as sleeping with men.

"I made enough to buy the dream car I always wanted, which is a Maserati, and all of a sudden people claim I got it from sleeping around," Odo said, refuting the allegations.

