Tracey Boakye Gets Verified On YouTube At The Heels Of Her 100k Subscribers Milestone
- Tracey Boakye has celebrated the verification of her YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV, taking to Instagram to break the news to her fans
- The verification comes at the heels of her 100k subscribers milestone, which she also celebrated recently
- In the comments section of the post, followers and fans of the actress were happy for her and congratulated her for her achievements on the video platform
Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye celebrated a significant milestone on her YouTube channel, Tracey Boakye TV.
The channel, which has grown rapidly in popularity, was officially verified by YouTube, marking a moment of recognition that she eagerly shared with her fans on Instagram. This achievement comes shortly after she celebrated another major milestone of reaching 100,000 subscribers.
Tracey Boakye has released several movies via the channel and has thoroughly entertained Ghanaian movie lovers. In her post, she wrote:
We’ve been verified ✅ on YouTube! If you haven’t subscribed, Rush Now! Just click on the link in my Bio for all the Good Movies 🎬! #traceyboakyetv
Her followers were quick to congratulate her on this new accomplishment. The comments section was filled with positive messages of encouragement as fans recognized the hard work and dedication that have fueled her success on the platform.
Ghanaians congratulate Tracey Boakye
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"Congratulations on your new bundle of joy ❤️"
akissjay_1 wrote:
"Oh okay we are subscribing now @tracey_boakye 🔥"
samiraabdulai02 said:
"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️now the million viewers will start 👏👏👏"
iamnanayaamanu commented:
"Adwuma wura baako p3 . Hardworking YAA ASANTEWAAH PAPAPI love you more"
political_wife wrote:
"It’s a very nice movie, er, and one thing is blood. The moment u meet someone, and he or she is ur family u guys connect faster 😂😂😂 congratulations"
Tracey Boakye's new movie
Actress and producer Tracey Boakye shared a behind-the-scenes video from her new movie, A Night With My Ex.
The movie features seasoned actress Gloria Sarfo, and in the video, they both shared their excitement with many enthusiastic fans.
Netizens praised Tracey Boakye for choosing Gloria for the role, while others predicted the movie would be a blockbuster.
