Shatta Wale, in a social media interaction with his fans, spoke about his upcoming SAFA album

The dancehall artiste attempted to speak the French language, which resulted in a hilarious outcome

The video got many social media users who trooped to the comment section, laughing hard

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale went viral after a video of him attempting to speak French surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale left many of his fans amused after speaking fake French.

Shatta Wale speaks fake French

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale engaged in an interaction with his fans about his upcoming SAFA album.

During the interaction, the dancehall artiste decided to impress his fans with his linguistic skills by attempting to speak about the album in French.

Shatta Wale's attempt proved hilarious. He mentioned random English and fake French words to explain his album before reverting to English.

The dancehall artiste then explained in English that he used fake French to invite his fans to listen to some of the album's songs.

Shatta Wale recently excited his fans with an announcement of his upcoming album, SAFA. He shared the official album cover and noted that the album's tracklist would be released soon, but he did not give his fans a hint of the release date yet.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale speaking fake French:

Ghanaians laugh at Shatta Wale's fake French

The video triggered many reactions from social media users. Many took to the video's comment section and laughed hard at Shatta Wale's attempt to speak French. Others also praised him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Okyeamewaagh commented:

"No Shatta movement no Entertainment 🥰🥰🥰."

Garba Ousmane commented:

"😂😂😂paapaapa."

flexyjohn234 commented:

"Hahaha. This guy is very funny."

Joshua Simpson commented:

"You can't hate this guy. He is hilarious 😂."

"KA BI KA HO" commented:

"Shatta Wale is the best artiste in Ghana."

