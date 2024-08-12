A video of a man who resembles Ghanaian sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yebaoh took social media by storm recently

The Peace FM presenter has opened up about the viral video of the man many presumed was his lookalike

It turns out the viral sensation was the journalist's elder brother, who he described as a multi-disciplinary creative

Ghanaian sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah recently gained significant traction online after a video of a man many thought was his doppelgänger popped up online.

The viral video was recorded at a funeral where Dan Kwaku Yeboah's perceived lookalike thrilled the audience with a music performance.

Dan Kwaku Yeaboh speaks about his brother

According to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, a seasoned sports journalist of Ghana's Peace FM, he has received several calls about the viral moment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the journalist and former head of sports at Despite Media clarified that the man in the viral video was his elder brother.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who doubles as the head of Sports at Despite Media, added that his elder brother was a singer and actor who won a National Theatre award in 2003.

Reactions to Dan Kwaku Yeboah's clarification video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to what Dan Kwaku Yebaoh said about his brother perceived to be his doppelgänger.

Adu Boahen said:

"Wow so then if one of them die they can use one of them picture for funeral poster. this is the real lookalike"

user5463559265718 noted:

"Dan this one de3 you are lying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ahhh"

theocity4 remarked:

"He used to join Coastal TV Concert Party in Cape Coast...."

user5794692281507empress agyei noted:

"Is true they are brothers, the one singing is at agona duakwa"

Captainadofo added:

"Here, the sisterhood is proud of ur mum and I personally congratulate her. No DNA needed"

Dan Kwaku Yeboah shares his grass-to-grace story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah shared his life struggles and rise to fame story with his fans.

The journalist recounted his hard times, especially in high school, when he had to hawk newspapers to pay his school fees.

