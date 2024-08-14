A Ghanaian woman living abroad was fixated after her brother misused money she sent him to embark on a house project

In a video, she said her brother's excuse was that the money meant for a house project was diverted into a business

Many people who commented on the video also shared varied opinions on the actions of the woman's brother

A video of a Ghanaian woman abroad lashing out at her brother during a phone conversation has triggered reactions online.

This comes after she sent money to her brother in Ghana for her house project, only for the brother to divert the money into his business.

A Ghanaian woman abroad cries out as a brother squanders money she sent him for a house project. Photo credit: @afiriyiesadventures/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The brother in his explanation, said he gave the money to a friend as part of his business plan however tracking his friend had become a problem.

The woman, in expressing her frustration, was seen explaining to her son how pained she was that money meant to be used for the house project had been diverted into a fruitless venture.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to woman's complain

Social media users who took the video's comment section called out the woman's brother for not using the money for the intended house project.

F.K. FaRoVeR commented:

"The trust in Ghana is very limited."

Missy stated:

"Collect your money!"

LadyNanabena stated:

"It sad ohhh u built a house u don’t live in but they do and when anything spoil in the house, they call u that don’t live in to bring money."

GhudLyfe5432 stated:

"We go collect the money forget."

Jhorbs reacted:

"It hurts to see our parents in these position ngl."

Nonchalant added:

"So basically we all have the same problems at home."

K added:

"Use somebody's money to start ur own business only in Ghana smh."

Man fumes relative abroad buys him a watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man had called out his relative for gifting him a watch after returning from abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the young man expressed disappointment, adding that the item he got from his relative was cheap.

He concluded by urging Ghanaians abroad to consider gifting their relatives money instead of buying them items like watches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh