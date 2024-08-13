Kwadwo Sheldon, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that he was invited to John Mahama's town hall meeting with strict conditions

The popular YouTuber mentioned that these strict conditions turned him off and informed his decision not to attend the event

His comments generated reactions, with some folks expressing surprise while others found it hard to believe his claim

Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to shed light on why he did not attend John Mahama's town hall meeting held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon speaks about John Mahama's town hall. Photo source: Kwadwo Sheldon

The event, which aimed to engage with the youth, attracted content creators, young musicians, and seasoned journalists.

Kwadwo Sheldon noted that he was invited to the town hall meeting but with stringent conditions that ultimately influenced his decision to skip the event. According to Sheldon, the organisers had proposed that he could only participate if he agreed to use pre-approved questions for John Mahama. This condition did not sit well with him, leading to his decision not to attend.

His comments have generated mixed reactions online. Some netizens expressed surprise at the disclosure, while others found it hard to believe. Some folks argued that a seasoned politician like John Mahama did not need to script questions for the media.

Kwadwo Sheldon ignites debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DohKafui1 said:

"JM met sensible journalists like Bernard Avle etc and even perceived and known NPP journalists and answered questions from them. You Sheldon, which sensible question do you have that JM can't answer..."

TawficQ wrote:

"Why are you telling us this? Regardless, there is no relevant question you would've asked anyway."

withAlvin__ commented:

"I find this very ridiculous for the least of a better word because I was there, I asked a question on my free will; I wasn’t told what to ask neither was I given any condition for that matter."

OliveTheBoy speaks after the event

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that there has been a lot of drama regarding this event, and it has prompted OliveTheBoy to clear the air on what fueled his involvement in the program. He denied assumptions that his performance at the program was an endorsement of John Dramani Mahama

The popular singer declared that he was only doing what feeds him after being booked to perform at the function.

OliveTheBoy performed for the party's leaders, including former president John Dramani Mahama, at the ceremony.

