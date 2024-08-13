Comedian SDK Dele was at the town hall meeting of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to air concerns from the entertainment industry

The main concerns he highlighted were about the rising costs of data and the slow internet experienced by many content creators in the country

The video of SDK Dele generated a massive debate on social media as many people talked about the rates of the various telcos within Ghana

Comedian and skit maker SDK Dele spoke at former President John Dramani Mahama's town hall meeting on August 13, 2024, and he lamented the rising cost of data and slow internet.

SDK laments to John Mahama at the town hall over the high cost of data and slow internet.

Source: Instagram

SDk Dele laments at Mahama's town hall

Grabbing the microphone to air out grievances, SDK said that he was a content creator and that data is one thing that bothers those like him.

Speaking at Mahama's presidential campaign, he said that it was not only about the outrageous pricing but also about the speed. He said that sometimes, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to upload a video on streaming platforms.

"I hope when you come into power, you will work on that because you spoke about a 24-hour economy and all that."

The skit maker and foodie also asked Mahama about his provisions for people aspiring to work in the movie industry.

Responding to SDK's question about data, Mahama said that it all boiled down to competition. He said that one network has a monopoly because of its large market share, thereby allowing it to increase its prices.

"When I look at Airtel, Glo, and other networks, it may seem that their influence on the market has dwindled. So it is left with MTN and Vodafone now Telecel. So it is important to uplift the other telcos so that competition is slim and thereby reduce the rates," Mahama said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said that introducing a satellite network in 2024 would improve the internet in Ghana.

He said he was hopeful that the 5G network would be introduced in the country, making life easier, adding that he would enforce measures if he regained power.

Below is the video of SDK speaking at Mahama's town hall meeting:

Reactions to SDK's question to Mahama

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding SDK's questions to Mahama:

@mcbilly__ said:

"As for the internet service the Government cannot do anything. If you say high cost of data fine but the other one Charle."

@jmes_sena said:

"The other candidate should never try anything this nature else he'll be super exposed."

@Nii_Perox said:

"The solution is fibre. The government has to provide some sort of incentive or funds to make fibre cables present throughout the country."

@jhay_qwame said:

"Herh do we still believe in this; when I come I will do this and that.. and we want you to do this for us lol.. 💔🤦🏽"

@koficue9 said:

"Mahama doesn’t know airtel no dey Ghana again ei? Asem o."

Source: YEN.com.gh