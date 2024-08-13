OliveTheBoy denied speculations that his performance at the NDC youth manifesto launch was an endorsement for the party and former president John Dramani Mahama

The young musician disclosed that he was only doing his job after being paid to perform at the NDC event

OliveTheBoy performed for the party’s leaders, including former president John Dramani Mahama, at the ceremony recently held in UPSA

Rising young Ghanaian musician OliveTheBoy addressed his recent performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch on Tuesday, August 12, 2024.

OliveTheBoy clarifies performance at the NDC event

OliveTheBoy performed a few of his hit songs in the presence of former President John Mahama at the high-profile political event held at the premises of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Some Ghanaians saw the singer’s performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch as an endorsement of the party and the former president ahead of the general elections in December 2024.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, OliveTheBoy denied the speculations of endorsing the party. He stated that he was paid as a musician to entertain the crowd at the event.

He said:

"I haven't endorsed NDC. It was strictly business. I was hired to perform at the event. It was just like me going to Accravaganza or Afrochella to perform. It was the same thing."

The young singer explained that he has no concerns about his music career as he is not affiliated with any political party. He added that he would perform at any of their events if paid.

He said:

"If NPP or CPP calls me, I will go and perform. I am not political. It was not an endorsement."

Below is the video of OliveTheBoy addressing criticisms of his performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch:

Reactions to OliveTheBoy’s comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to OliveTheBoy’s comments about his performance at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch.

@brastoneburniton commented:

"Cash out ..wey some people dey bleed 😂…Monamobl3 🤣🤣."

@aishaibrahim3402 commented:

"You people should mind your business and leave the poor boy alone."

@elikemthegossip_official commented:

"Make you guys no worry. He just dey chop wai. Make everyone chop some. Na the next you go get chop be 2028😂😂😂😂😂."

@daawa_boss commented:

"YOU GO EXPLAIN TAYA 😂."

@adomyehowah commented:

"Career ended."

@waynemcmckay commented:

"Borga di wo sika ooooo."

@kwesi_nana100 commented:

"Make ur money and stop playing innocent."

@atsweitennis commented:

"And what if he endorses them? smh."

