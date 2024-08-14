Counselor Lutterodt revisited Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson's issue in the Rants Bants And Confession podcast snippet with Efia Odo

In the short video, the counsellor questioned the motives of Yvonne Nelson in an agitated manner, sparking anticipation for the episode

Many people were surprised to see Efia Odo and Counselor Lutterodt in the same room, considering that they had clashed in the past

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor Counselor Lutterodt has stirred the pot once again by revisiting the controversial issue between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson in a snippet of the Rants Bants And Confessions podcast with Efia Odo.

The short video has already generated buzz, as social media users anticipate the full episode, which will air on Wednesday, August 15, 2024.

Counselor Lutterodt touches on the Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie saga in a podcast snippet with Efia Odo.

Source: Facebook

The drama between the rapper and actress initially came to light in 2023 when Yvonne Nelson released her explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In the book, she disclosed a past relationship with Sarkodie in 2010, during which she claimed to have terminated a pregnancy that resulted from their brief affair. This disclosure caused a big stir, prompting Sarkodie to respond with a diss track directed at Yvonne Nelson.

In the latest snippet, Counselor Lutterodt, in a heated discussion, did not hold back. He questioned the motives behind Yvonne Nelson's decision to bring the matter to light, displaying visible agitation as he delved into the topic.

The short clip has heightened anticipation for the full episode of Rants Bants And Confessions.

This episode follows the podcast's previous instalment, which generated significant buzz after Efia Odo discussed her past relationship with musician Kwesi Arthur.

The disclosures led to a heated response from Kwesi Arthur, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a stern warning to the socialite.

Efia Odo talks about Hajia Bintu

Kwesi Arthur is not the only one who suffered at the hands of Efia Odo. YEN.com.gh reported that during the earlier episode of the podcast, the socialite questioned influencers' fake lifestyles.

She name-dropped Hajia Bintu and questioned the legitimacy of her lifestyle. Efia Odo got nosey and wanted to know how Hajia Bintu was able to go on trips and live the luxurious lifestyle she did.



