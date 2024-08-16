Yaw Dabo, in a video, threw shade at Oliver Khan as he questioned his wealth and cracked jokes about him

The actor looked fashionable as he rocked an oversized long-sleeve shirt and complemented it with silver and gold chains

In the comments section of the video, social media users commented about his outfit, while others warned that Oliver Khan was going to come for him

Popular diminutive Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, in a video, threw shade at Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, a self-proclaimed rich man, during his visit to a popular boutique.

Yaw Dabo speaks on the wealth of Ship Dealer in funny video.

Source: TikTok

In a video that quickly gained attention, Dabo questioned Oliver Khan's wealth and made jokes about him. The Ship Dealer became a topic of conversation after his name popped up during an interaction between the actor and the boutique owner.

In the video, Yaw Dabo was in an oversized long-sleeve shirt complemented by silver and gold chains. His choice of fashion stood out, with many commenting on his stylish yet exaggerated outfit. Some folks liked it, while others felt combining the two ornaments was unnecessary.

The video generated more reactions from social media users because it mentioned Oliver Khan. Many Ghanaians humorously expressed concern that Oliver Khan, who is known for his controversial personality and witty ways with words, might respond to the actor's remarks.

Yaw Dabo sparks humorous reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Magma Black Boy Fly said:

"Dabo ein shirt he dey wear sef no be ein size 😂 Dabo de3 size 3fa ne ho b3n?"

The Gunners 🇵🇪 wrote:

"Dabo aswear Ship dealer must hear this"

Adwoaba Kwadwo mayweather commented:

"Why do you mix silver plus gold 😏☹️☹️🥺🥺💔 Dabo, why 😂"

Uptown Gaza said:

"If you wear gold and silver together, how u Dey feel? E Dey look like dem put medals on your neck after winning a race..Ghana boys still Demma eye no Dey open o"

Yaw Dabo celebrates his players

Yaw Dabo has the luxury of questioning another man's wealth because he is very rich himself. In an earlier story published by YEN.com.gh, Dabo, who is the CEO of a football academy, celebrated his team's emergence as the leader of Ghana's Division One league.

The actor's academy earned a spot in Division Two, and he threw a lavish party for the players commemorating the new milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh