Ghanaian actor and football entrepreneur Samuel Yaw Dabo expressed his joy after his academy was promoted to Ghana's Division Two league.

The team emerged as leaders of the Division One league, making them eligible for the promotion.

The actor took to social media to share his joy with fans and unveil his next plans.

Dabo celebrates his players

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dabo's players were spotted in a joyful mood as they enjoyed a feast sponsored by the actor.

"Club President organised Party for players and the technical team after successful qualification to the 2nd Division league," the team established in a post shared on Instagram celebrating their latest milestone.

Dabo has always had big plans for his football project, especially following the inroads he made with football agents and club managers during his recent European tour.

The actor is set to storm Wenchi and Techiman with an event to scout new talents who will strengthen his team as they transition to the Second Division.

Fans react to Dabo Soccer Academy's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dabo Soccer Academy's promotion to Division Two.

jahalone.prolific9 said:

Something beautiful in football

amg_montana491 wrote:

Kudos to you ..you are doing a great job I like the way you puting smiles on their faces

amgbabyboy commented:

Please sir good evening please i know to play football and I will love to join your team

oscarpen_1 added:

Good one there Dabo. You’re doing a great work

Dabo unveils new player called Ghana Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dabo bought a new player for his Dabo Soccer Academy, which he believes will take Ghana football by storm.

The actor and CEO bragged about his new player's prowess on the pitch, referring to him as "Ghana Mbappe," nicknaming him after French International Kylian Mbappe.

