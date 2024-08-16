Becca held a dinner party to celebrate her 40th birthday on Thursday, August 15, 2024

The singer's friends and family, including her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, attended the private birthday party

Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel surprised Becca with a special chocolate cake, which triggered many reactions on social media

Ghanaian singer Becca received a surprise gift from her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, as she celebrated her 40th birthday.

Becca's husband surprises her with a special cake at her 40th birthday dinner party. Photo source: @drtobisannidaniel @beccafrica

Becca receives special cake from her husband

Becca held a private dinner party at a plush restaurant to mark her milestone, with her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, and some of their close friends in attendance.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the party attendees praised the singer and composed a birthday song for her. Dr Tobi later surprised Becca with a chocolate birthday cake.

The singer, who was overcome with joy, shared a kiss with her husband and expressed his gratitude to him for the thoughtful gift.

Songstress Becca was later spotted showcasing her dance moves with friends at the restaurant while a DJ serenaded them with her songs.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Becca and her husband

The video gathered reactions from social media users, with many people wishing Becca a belated birthday and praising her husband for the surprise birthday cake. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

NanaBa Sark commented:

"Becca your husband should be given a Ghana card."

Naa Jenny said:

"Becca's husband is God papa look alike😊😊."

DEDE 2334 commented:

Happy birthday to our sweet Becca, age gracefully, dear

FRODE remarked:

"Mr Tobi, we thank u for loving our sister."

Judith Kansa commented:

"BEST COUPLES. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HER. MORE LOVE RAIN 🌧️IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL HOME 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Afhia_Jenni360 commented:

"A very demure everlasting life hun happiest cake day ❤."

Charlotte Wilberforce commented:

"Happy birthday long life more love 🎊🍾🍾🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Miss Holy Hair commented:

"Happy birthday 🥰🥰."

Papa Kwaku Annan commented:

"Wow so lovely mum. Happy birthday to you mum. May God bless you and your family."

Grace Diamond commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful Queen 😍😍❤❤🎉🎉."

Becca's Husband pens sweet birthday message

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Becca's husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, shared a beautiful birthday message on Instagram to the singer as she turned 40.

Becca's husband praised the singer in the message and reaffirmed his love for her.

