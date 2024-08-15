Ghanaian musician and actress Becca turned 40 years old on Thursday, August 15, 2024

The singer's husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, took to Instagram to pen a beautiful message to mark her special day

Many celebrities and social media users trooped to the comment section to share their birthday wishes

Ghanaian singer Becca, known in private life as Rebecca Acheampong, celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The singer received many birthday messages from celebrities and admirers, including her husband, Nigerian businessman Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel.

Becca's husband, Dr Tobi celebrates her birthday

Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of his wife, Becca and a lovely message to celebrate her new milestone.

In the social media post, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel expressed his love and admiration for Becca after their years together as a married couple.

The singer's husband praised her for her unique personality and kind heart. He also acknowledged singer Becca's beauty and hailed her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

In the social media post, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel wrote:

"Your heart and personality is 1000 times more beautiful than this gorgeous picture. You’re inexplicably the most attractive woman in the world. Happy Birthday my baby @beccafrica."

Below is Becca's husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel's Instagram post:

Fans celebrate Becca

Becca's fans and admirers thronged to the comments section of Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel's social media post with birthday wishes. Many people showed their love to the singer on her special day. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

audumaikori commented:

"Happy birthday queen 🙌🔥."

monique_mawulawe commented:

"Bless birthday to the world's most beautiful ❤️."

spinall commented:

"Happy birthday Queen B 🎂❤️."

abiolabaeb commented:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Beautiful B ❤️ Enjoy your special day 🎂."

candykiksy commented:

"Happy birthday to my mum’s favourite iyawo, my beautiful sis in-law. We appreciate you ❤️."

drjakes360 commented:

"Happy birthday my Madam ❤️🙌 more life more strength more Peace more love more joy that SUCCESS."

